NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

