NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.