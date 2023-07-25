O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
O-I Glass Stock Performance
NYSE:OI opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
