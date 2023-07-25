Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310,635 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

