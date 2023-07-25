ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $120.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.04.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $105.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.