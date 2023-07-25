Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 4,831.36%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
