OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OSUR opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.09.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.