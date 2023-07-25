Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

