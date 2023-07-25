Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.10. 1,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

