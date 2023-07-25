Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Down 5%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Österreichische Post Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

