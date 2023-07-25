Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.37.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

