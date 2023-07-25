Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

