Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

