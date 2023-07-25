PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) vs. Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Head to Head Comparison

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) and Black Dragon Resource Companies (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Dragon Resource Companies has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of PDC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $3.85 billion 1.70 $1.78 billion $23.47 3.20 Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PDC Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PDC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PDC Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 5 1 0 2.17 Black Dragon Resource Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Black Dragon Resource Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 49.57% 35.66% 17.31% Black Dragon Resource Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDC Energy beats Black Dragon Resource Companies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

