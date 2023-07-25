PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

