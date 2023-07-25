Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.6 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock worth $672,471 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.