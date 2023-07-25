Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,095 shares of company stock worth $102,825 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp



Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

