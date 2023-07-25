Permian Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,793 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the typical volume of 2,275 call options.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220,618 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 38.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

