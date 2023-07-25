Pfizer (PFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY23 guidance at $3.25-3.45 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

