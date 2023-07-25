Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

