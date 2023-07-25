PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $172.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

