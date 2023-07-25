PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PRAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.21 million, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PRA Group will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.