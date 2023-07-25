Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 341,075 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

