Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBAM stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

