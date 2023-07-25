PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.25% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 255,715 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

