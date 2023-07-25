Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.83. 106,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Progenity Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $705.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progenity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the first quarter valued at $431,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progenity by 324.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progenity by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

