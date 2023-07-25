Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Up 0.9%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 123,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 427,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

