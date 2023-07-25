Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

QUOT opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $383.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 366,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

