Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
Quotient Technology Price Performance
QUOT opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $383.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 366,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 502,760 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
About Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quotient Technology
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.