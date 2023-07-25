Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

