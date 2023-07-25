Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Shares Up 0.4%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 4,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.