Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 1.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. 37,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 99,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%. The business had revenue of $107.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $105,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.