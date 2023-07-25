Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 1.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. 37,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 99,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Separately, William Blair began coverage on Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $322.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter worth $105,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.
