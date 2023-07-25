Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Financial Contrast

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Red Cat and GitLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A GitLab 0 6 9 0 2.60

Profitability

GitLab has a consensus target price of $57.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. Given GitLab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Red Cat.

This table compares Red Cat and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -227.84% -28.65% -26.33% GitLab -42.84% -22.82% -16.41%

Risk & Volatility

Red Cat has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and GitLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $6.43 million 9.48 -$11.69 million ($0.38) -2.95 GitLab $424.34 million 17.75 -$172.31 million ($1.34) -36.78

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GitLab beats Red Cat on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., a military technology company, engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company develops Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations. It also provides unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments. The company is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

