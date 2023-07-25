Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ON Semiconductor (ON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) recently:
- 7/24/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – ON Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $112.00.
- 7/19/2023 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $120.00.
- 7/11/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00.
- 6/20/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $110.00.
- 6/8/2023 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of ON opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
