Reviewing AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carvana and AUTO1 Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $13.60 billion 0.64 -$1.59 billion ($12.34) -3.75 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AUTO1 Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 4 16 1 0 1.86 AUTO1 Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carvana and AUTO1 Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carvana presently has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.69%. AUTO1 Group has a consensus price target of $18.35, indicating a potential upside of 119.50%. Given AUTO1 Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -11.08% -1,491.81% -6.94% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AUTO1 Group beats Carvana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

