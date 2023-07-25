Reviewing Boatim (BTIM) and Its Rivals

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boatim to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boatim and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Boatim Competitors 329 1078 1637 32 2.45

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 74.07%. Given Boatim’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boatim has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

26.9% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boatim and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A 0.00 Boatim Competitors $2.82 billion $917.81 million -160.25

Boatim’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boatim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Boatim Competitors -9.18% -9.95% 0.79%

Summary

Boatim peers beat Boatim on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

