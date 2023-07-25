Reviewing Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -52.99% -50.01% Organovo N/A -76.47% -66.48%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 101.21 -$10.14 million N/A N/A Organovo $370,000.00 41.25 -$17.26 million ($1.97) -0.89

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Organovo.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Organovo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Organovo

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.