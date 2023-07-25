Reviewing Embassy Bancorp (EMYB) and The Competition

Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) is one of 280 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Embassy Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Embassy Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Embassy Bancorp pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Embassy Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embassy Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embassy Bancorp N/A N/A 17.29 Embassy Bancorp Competitors $29.53 billion $871.48 million 242.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Embassy Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embassy Bancorp. Embassy Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.7% of Embassy Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embassy Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embassy Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Embassy Bancorp Competitors 34.26% 10.66% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embassy Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embassy Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Embassy Bancorp Competitors 1118 3584 3440 40 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 288.78%. Given Embassy Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embassy Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Embassy Bancorp rivals beat Embassy Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Embassy Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises secured fixed and variable rate loans; business loans; consumer loans, including mortgages, secured home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and unsecured personal loans, as well as mortgage escrow services; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage/construction loans. In addition, the company offers various other services, such as treasurer and certified check, wire transfer, credit/debit card merchant processing, direct deposit/ACH, ACH origination, fraud detection, cash and escrow management, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, night depository, bank by mail, savings bond redemptions, person to person payment, positive pay, automated teller machine, and online banking and bill pay services, as well as gift, commercial and consumer credit, and ATM and debit cards. It has branch offices in South Whitehall Township, Lower Macungie Township, the City of Bethlehem, Salisbury Township, Lower Saucon Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, and Borough of Macungie, as well as in Lehigh and Northampton Counties in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Embassy Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embassy Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.