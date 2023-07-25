Reviewing Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.83 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Viveve Medical and Vivani Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivani Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viveve Medical and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

