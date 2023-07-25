ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.