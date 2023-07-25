Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.30. 42,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 18,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Girten acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

