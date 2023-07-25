Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.