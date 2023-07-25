Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

