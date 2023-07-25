Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $550.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.29.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $495.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $464.73 and its 200 day moving average is $446.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,541,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

