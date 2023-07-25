Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.39.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

