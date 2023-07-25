Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

