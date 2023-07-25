RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Head-To-Head Review

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Canadian Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Utilities pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Canadian Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 5.49% 22.61% 2.49% Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Canadian Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Canadian Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 6 0 3.00 Canadian Utilities 0 2 0 0 2.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $53.70, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Canadian Utilities has a consensus target price of $39.70, indicating a potential upside of 52.99%. Given Canadian Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Utilities is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Canadian Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.74 $2.86 billion $3.05 14.46 Canadian Utilities N/A N/A N/A $2.58 10.04

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Utilities. Canadian Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Canadian Utilities on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia. It owns and operates approximately 9,100 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, 16 compressor sites, approximately 3,700 receipt and delivery points, and a salt cavern natural gas storage peaking facility located near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta in Canada. The Energy Infrastructure segment provides electricity generation, natural gas storage, industrial water, and related infrastructure development solutions in Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, Mexico, and Chile. The Corporate & Other segment retails electricity and natural gas in Alberta. Canadian Utilities Limited was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canadian Utilities Limited is a subsidiary of ATCO Ltd.

