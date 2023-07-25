S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 25.1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 21,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 11,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Down 25.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.