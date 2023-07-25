Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 164 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.57. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.