Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $272,113,000 after purchasing an additional 74,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

