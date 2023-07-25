Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 15,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the average daily volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

